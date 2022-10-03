Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets (10/2): 24 points, 5 rebounds

It might as well have been the NBA Finals as far as star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was concerned in the Celtics’ 134-93 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets in their return to action in a TD Garden preseason debut.

The Georgia native was showing no mercy in his return to play, dropping a total of 24 points to lead all players in the exhibition tilt in scoring, along with another 5 rebounds, and an assist to counterbalance his 4 personal fouls and as many turnovers. Brown shot a sizzling 8-of-11 from the floor overall, an excellent 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and a solid 5-of-7 from the charity stripe on Sunday afternoon.

If you missed the game or just want to see the Cal-Berkeley product go off again on your own time, check out the clip put together by fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski embedded below, courtesy of his YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire