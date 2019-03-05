Jaylen Brown on the Boston Celtics: It's toxic

Jaylen Brown has described the situation at the struggling Boston Celtics as "toxic" as they prepare for a gruelling road trip.

Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets means the Celtics - viewed by many prior to the season as contenders for the NBA title - have won just three of their last 10 outings.

They sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-26 record ahead of four successive away games, starting with Tuesday's clash against reigning champions the Golden State Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Celtics have lacked cohesion on the court, raising questions over the chemistry among the group of players, and Brown is at a loss to explain the team's issues, only admitting that losing is "not a good feeling".

"To be honest, I’m not feeling good at all," Brown told the Boston Globe. "The losing, it's not a good feeling. I'm not too good about that.

"Because right now it's not good. It's toxic. I can't really point out one thing. I don't have all the answers.

"I'm just going to try to be part of the change. I'm going to try to do my best. That's all I've got to say."

After facing the Warriors, Boston travel to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday before back-to-back fixtures in Los Angeles, taking on the Lakers first before concluding the road run against the Clippers next Monday.