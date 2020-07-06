Jaylen Brown and Mike Scott don't love NBA's list of social justice messages for jerseys

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

The NBA is reportedly allowing players to choose a social justice message to display on the backs of their jerseys for the upcoming NBA restart, but at least two players aren’t thrilled with their choices, which must come from an approved list.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott spoke to the media on Monday and voiced his displeasure with the list, which was reportedly approved by the NBA and NBPA on Friday. Scott didn’t sugarcoat his comments.

When it comes to choosing a social justice phrase to put on the back of his jersey — something that could be very personal and meaningful — Scott doesn’t want to choose from a list that he and many NBA players had no input in putting together.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the list includes the following phrases:

Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics also isn’t a fan of the NBA’s list of possible jersey phrases, and spoke about it on Monday as well.

It’s possible that Scott and Brown aren’t the only ones who feel limited by the NBA’s “disappointing” list of social justice phrases. However, without a concerted, public effort from multiple players, it’s unlikely the NBA will change its mind and allow players to choose their own messages.

