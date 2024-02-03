Jaylen Bell, a 4-star defensive back, de-commits from LSU

One of the top cornerback prospects in the nation, committed to LSU football for over a year, de-committed on Saturday. Jaylen Bell, a class of 2025 recruit, posted on social media his de-commitment on Friday morning.

Hours after leaving the LSU class of 2025, he confirmed on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he would be visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday.

A 5-foot-10, 155-pound defensive back from Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia), Bell is a physical and combative athlete. Last season in 12 games played, he had 46 total tackles with an interception and nine passes defended.

He is instinctive and breaks well to the ball.

A four-star according to Rivals, Bell is ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the nation and the No. 168 overall player in this class.

His social media post was very simple and to the point. Including a Bible verse about trusting in God, Bell said his recruitment is completely open.

He did not mention LSU at all in his statement.

His offer list includes Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among others

Story originally appeared on High School Sports