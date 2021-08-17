Jaylen Adams with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA Summer League championship game, let out a monstrous roar and promptly flexed with authority. Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with 21 points to help the Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of a sparse, masked crowd that barely filled the bottom bowl, an uncommon scene for a title game that has packed the venue in recent years prior to the pandemic. It was Sacramento's first Summer League title since 2014.