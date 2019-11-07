Jayland Parker picks Wolfpack

Over the summer, Jayland Parker felt Colorado was the school for him, and one of the schools he committed to the Buffaloes over was North Carolina State.

Dave Doeren and his staff in Raleigh never gave up, and their efforts have paid off.

After the three-star linebacker of Macon (Ga.) Westside re-opened his recruitment September 8, he took some visits, one being an official to North Carolina State. That visit, along with other factors propelled the Wolfpack to the top of his list and Parker is now on their commitment list.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"When September 1 came, all the coaches on the defensive side of the ball from North Carolina State called me," said Parker. "Coach Doeren talked to me that day too, and since then, they have had great communication with me and made me feel wanted.

"Things with them really took off from there.

"We have always talked each Thursday and last Thursday (October 31), I gave them the news. I called every coach individually and it was great. Coach Doeren knew first, then I went down the line. They were all excited. I think they felt a sigh of relief because they have been recruiting me hard.

"Getting to sit down and talk to the coaches on my official visit showed me a lot. They have a lot of coaches that know about my position, including the head coach. That means a lot to me. I will be surrounded by coaches that know the linebacker position and that can make me better.

"I also like the vibe there. I saw it on an unofficial visit, I saw it on game-day and I really like the fans. The fans are great and I just felt the vibe there on my visit.

"When I sat down for dinner on my official visit with the coaches, I just felt it. I kind of made my decision then.

"This commitment is strong. My relationships with the coaches are very strong and they are building with me. Colorado is a great school, but I just feel very good about my commitment to North Carolina State.

"I am solid with this commit and I will sign in December, then enroll in January."

RIVALS REACTION

Parker is a versatile linebacker. He is athletic and North Carolina State has told him he could play their WILL and/or BUCK linebacker position. Parker is physical, but he is also is athletic enough to cover. He played safety much of his high school career, so he is a versatile player. This is a great pick-up for the Wolfpack. Not only is Parker a strong player, but he is an early enrollee, so he will be there for off-season workouts, spring practice and be able to adapt to the college lifestyle.

