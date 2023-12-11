Jaylan Hornsby, a three-star wide receiver, de-commits from Texas A&M and verbals to Syracuse

Fresh off an official visit this past weekend to Syracuse, Jaylan Hornsby has de-committed from Texas A&M. The three-star wide receiver has flipped to Syracuse.

The commitment represents a big splash from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown. From Winslow Township (Atco, New Jersey), Hornsby is a top 10 player in the state according to On3, 247Sports and Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver also held offers from Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State and West Virginia among others.

Hornsby posted his commitment on Sunday evening via X, the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter. Hornsby had been committed to Texas A&M since July 1.

Hornsby becomes the first player to flip to Syracuse since Fran Brown was hired last week.

A former assistant at Georgia where he coached the safeties, Brown has been ranked among the top recruiters in the nation over the past four years. He had previously been the secondary coach at Rutgers prior to joining Georgia in 2022.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports