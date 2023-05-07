Jaylan Hornsby might be the best wide receiver in the northeast and he has a Rutgers official visit in June

Jaylan Honrsby is set for an official visit to Rutgers football in early June.

A three-star recruit out of Camden High School (Camden, N.J.), Hornsby is ranked as the No. 11 recruit in New Jersey in this current recruiting class according to 247Sports. His recruitment has gone national over the past six months.

Hornsby might be not just the best wide receiver in New Jersey but he might be the best at his position in the entire Northeast. He is the complete package with size, strength and speed.

There is a reason why his offer list is so impressive and includes the likes of Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin among other Power Five offers.

Hornsby’s Camden program finished last season 10-3.

The Rutgers football recruiting class currently stands at eight players with six commitments on offense. The most recent commitment came onn Friday when the Scarlet Knights class added Isaiah Crumpler, a wide receiver from North Carolina.

Crumpler is a four-star recruit according to On3 and the fifth-best recruit in North Carolina. He said that the chance to work with Rutgers wide receivers coach Dave Brock, who spent the previous five years of his coaching career with the Atlanta Falcons, played into his decision.

