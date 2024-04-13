Jaykwon Walton is latest Memphis basketball player to enter transfer portal | Report

Memphis basketball wing Jaykwon Walton has entered the transfer portal, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Friday.

Walton, who spent one season with the Tigers, was not expected to return to the team because his eligibility had run out. Friday's news seems to indicate otherwise regarding his eligibility.

The former Wichita State sharpshooter played in all 32 games for Memphis in 2023-24, starting 28 games and averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. But his 3-point shooting took a nosedive, as he hit just 28.7% of his attempts from long range.

Walton is the latest Tigers player to enter the transfer portal, joining Jonathan Pierre, Ashton Hardaway, Carl Cherenfant and Jayhlon Young (who committed to Vermont earlier this week). After accounting for players whose eligibility has indeed expired, leading scorer David Jones and senior forward Nicholas Jourdain are the only scholarship players in line to be back for the 2024-25 season. Walk-on guards Joe Cooper and Noah Stansbury also are expected to be back.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Tigers are off to a strong start this offseason. What will they do next?

Coach Penny Hardaway scooped up point guard PJ Haggerty (Tulsa) and big man Dain Dainja (Illinois) from the transfer portal last week. The Tigers also have signed four-star high school guard Jared Harris (Silsbee, Texas).

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball's Jaykwon Walton reportedly enters transfer portal