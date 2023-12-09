Jayhawks, Tiger border rivalry resumes Saturday

Dec. 8—It was the oldest collegiate basketball rivalry west of the Mississippi until the University of Missouri departed the Big 12 conference for the SEC in 2012, with Kansas and Missouri competing in the same conference since 1907.

Saturday, the teams will square off in a nonconference game at Allen Field House, and the rivalry, despite being somewhat muted because there is no conference title at stake, still looms large among fans and former players.

The Tigers won that first battle 34-31 in 1907, and two days later, logged their second defeat of the inventor of basketball and KU coach James Naismith 34-12. But the Jayhawks have dominated, posting an all-time record of 174-95 against MU and won last year's nonconference tilt handily by a 95-67 score. The Tigers last beat Kansas in their final year in the Big 12 in 2012 in a 74-71 win after dropping five straight to the Jayhawks. KU responded by claiming their final conference matchup in a 87-86 overtime win.

Civil War tensions

With its roots deeply embedded in tensions that peaked during the Civil War, the teams still carry little love for each other. Even the choice of mascots for the two teams has its roots in the war between the states. The Kansas free state soldiers were commonly called "Jayhawkers," while the Confederate troops from then slave state Missouri that protected Columbia, Missouri, from attacks was called the Tiger militia unit.

The matchup, long dubbed the "Border War," was changed in 2004 by Kansas Athletic Director Lew Perkins to the "Border Showdown."

Throughout the years, there have been many illustrations of the tensions between the two teams on the court. In 1957, KU Hall of Famer Clyde Lovellette was disqualified from a game against MU for stomping on MU player Win Willfong's stomach. During another game in 1961 in Lawrence, there was a bench-clearing brawl that prompted Kansas AD Dutch Lonborg to consider discontinuing the rivalry game. But the rivalry continued and at the next matchup, fans got involved with players on the court in a fist fight that saw KU's Wayne Hightower and Missouri's Charley Henke both disqualified.

Former MU player and former Joplin High School coach Jeff Hafer (1997-2000) said the rivalry is absolutely as strong for the players as it is for the fans.

"It's different than other games and other opponents," Hafer said. "You trace it back to the Civil War, really. In the time that I played there, it was such a great rivalry coming out of the Big 8 conference and going into the Big 12. It's absolutely intense. Those were the games where people are lining the streets and we couldn't stay in a hotel in Lawrence."

Hafer said there were two reasons his Tiger teams had to stay elsewhere for their road games against the Jayhawks and he said those two things speak to the intensity of the rivalry.

Harassment by fans

Hafer said harassment of MU players by fans was one of the reasons.

"They would call, pull fire alarms and things like that if we stayed anywhere in Lawrence," Hafer said. "The other reason was that coach Stewart (MU and NCAA Hall of Fame coach Norm Stewart), who I played for for three years, always talked about how he never wanted to spend a dime in the state of Kansas. So, we would stay in a hotel in Kansas City on the Missouri side and drive over the day of the game. That kind of speaks to what that rivalry meant."

In addition to the on-court skirmishes, both teams have played spoiler to the other. With the Jayhawks entering a 1972 matchup as the rare underdog and the Tigers in the mix for a Big 8 title, Kansas' Bud Stallworth dropped 50 points on the Tigers to lead the Jayhawks to a 93-80 win. In 1987, The Tigers defeated KU and Danny Manning 67-65 to win the Big 8 Tournament and Missouri also ruined a perfect regular season for the Jayhawks in 1997 with a 96-94 win.

Hafer said there are several MU/KU games that stick out in his mind, including the 96-94 win in 1997.

"When I was a freshman, I was actually injured, but we won a double-overtime game against them in what was arguably one of Roy Williams' (former KU coach) best teams at Kansas. I believe Kansas only lost two games that year, once to us and once in the tournament (NCAA). We played them three times that year. We beat them at home, lost to them in Lawrence and played them in the Big 12 championship, and they got the better of us."

Hafer said the Tigers split games with KU every year he played and the only time the Jayhawks beat MU in Columbia, the Tigers won in Lawrence.

"I remember coach Stewart in practice having us practice running off the floor in Lawrence after winning, like it was regular business, because when they beat us at our place, they did a lot of celebrating and pointing at our fans."

Finger-pointingHafer said a lot of the finger-pointing was attributed to KU's Ryan Robertson, who was a Missouri kid who grew up in St. Charles.

"That was a pretty big win for Robertson," Hafer said. "Our fans were pretty hard on him for choosing Kansas. It's understandable in some respects", Hafer said of the finger-pointing.

Hafer also fondly remembers a more than 20-point win over the Jayhawks his senior year and less fondly remembers a costly foul he committed late in a battle in Lawrence in a tightly contested game that same year.

"Part of that speaks to the rivalry too," he said of the foul. "I had a couple of intentional fouls in that game — not intending to hurt anybody, but they were hard fouls."

He said KU fans never forgot those fouls.

"The funny part is that years later, when I was coaching as an assistant at Pittsburg State, we played an exhibition game at KU and I got booed as a coach," Hafer said. "Their fans are pretty tremendous at KU. They know who they are playing, no matter who it is and if there is somebody that they have a history with, they do a pretty good job of giving their team a home-court advantage."

Despite rivalry

Hafer said that despite the rivalry, he respects the KU fans.

"You have to appreciate fans that are as passionate as they are," Hafer said.

Hafer said that after conference realignment he misses the MU/KU rivalry.

"These regional rivalries are incredibly important and mean a lot to people," Hafer said. "They are great for the schools, players and the coaches involved, and especially the fans. I absolutely miss it and am thankful it's coming back."

Hafer's son, Joplin senior Whit Hafer, is a MU football commit and could likely battle KU on the grid iron in the future as the teams have agreed to a four-game series to be played over eight years beginning in 2025.

"He's definitely been raised to be a Mizzou and not a Jayhawk fan," Hafer said of Whit.

This year's nonconference matchup features a No. 2 ranked KU faceoff against a 7-2 Tiger squad in a 4:15 p.m. game at Allen Field House.