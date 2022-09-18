Jayhawks keep winning, Wildcats fall to Tulane: Oklahoma Big 12 Power Rankings after week 3

There were only two games featuring matchups of Power Five programs in week three, and the Big 12 went 1-1. The conference went 7-2 on the week with losses to Tulane (Kansas State) and Texas Tech (NC State).

Most of the conference slate featured incredible mismatches on paper, and the conference took care of business for the most part.

Looking at you, Kansas State.

Other than the Wildcats’ loss to the Tulane Green Wave, every other game went about as expected, with an average score of 37 to 11 in the nine games.

With most of the conference beginning Big 12 play next week, take a look at our updated power rankings after week three.

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) is tripped up by Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost to Tulane 17-10

Kansas State just can’t get anything going through the air. Adrian Martinez averaged 4.8 yards per attempt in their loss to Tulane (3-0). Deuce Vaughn had just 81 yards rushing, and the Wildcats’ offense was held scoreless in the second half.

Despite their win over Missouri, this is arguably the worse loss any team in the conference has suffered this season. Though they have a better record than West Virginia, the Mountaineers’ two losses are to Pitt, a top 25 team, and Kansas, one of the best offenses in college football, in the early part of 2022.

Losing to Tulane at home is a terrible look, especially before you have to go on the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners in week four.

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Beat Towson 65-7

West Virginia did what it should do against a vastly inferior opponent. Win in a blowout. The Mountaineers needed something like that to erase the memory of the close losses they suffered to Pitt and Kansas to start the season.

Next week they get another stiff road test when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. A win in Blacksburg would help move the needle for WVU.

TCU Horned Frogs (2-0, 0-0)

Sep 2, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Max Duggan (15) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Bye Week

TCU was off this week ahead of their Metroplex showdown with the SMU Mustangs.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) is tackled for a loss by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Tanner Ingle (10) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost to NC State 27-14

Tough road loss for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 20-0 lead when Aydan White returned a Donovan Smith interception 84 yards for a touchdown. The Red Raiders would start to figure it out in the second half, but by that time, it was too late.

Tech will host the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock next week.

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0, 1-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs with the ball to score a touchdown as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser (9) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat Houston 48-30

The Jayhawks look for real. Their offense keeps putting up fantastic numbers, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels was 14 of 23 for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas is just one of four undefeated Big 12 teams remaining after the first three weeks of the season.

Kansas has another solid nonconference opponent coming to Lawrence next week when they host the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils.

Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Beat UTSA 41-20

It was a 17-17 game at halftime, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the second half led by an impressive running game. Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Roschon Johnson added 81 yards for a rushing attack that averaged 8.3 yards per carry on the day.

Texas takes their show on the road to face the Red Raiders in Lubbock next week.

Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Beat Texas State 42-7

The Baylor Bears rebounded from their one-score loss a week ago to BYU with a thumping of Texas State. Richard Reese led the way for the Bears with 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Baylor will open Big 12 play with a tough road trip to Ames to take on the 3-0 Iowa State Cyclones next week.

Iowa State Cyclones (3-0, 0-0)

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with team mates after a touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Ohio 43-10

Iowa State continued its winning ways by dismantling Ohio to close nonconference play. Hunter Dekkers had another good day at the office with 268 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

Iowa State will host the Baylor Bears next week to open conference play.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) throws against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7

The Cowboys took care of business against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes, and Gunnar Gundy threw a couple of touchdowns in relief.

Oklahoma State has the week off before going on the road to face the Baylor Bears in week five.

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Nebraska 49-14

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up their third-straight 30-point win to start the season over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After a strong start from Nebraska, it was all Oklahoma, who scored 49 unanswered points after the Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead early in the first.

Oklahoma will open Big 12 play against the Kansas State Wildcats.

