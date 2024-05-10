Jayhawks fans were abuzz over talk of the SEC’s possible interest in adding KU

Greg Flugaur’s name may be unfamiliar to most sports fans, but two years ago he had one of biggest college football scoops in recent memory.

Well before it was picked up major media outlets, Flugaur shared on Twitter (now X) that Southern California was pondering a move to the Big Ten Conference.

That short history lesson is important to note because Flugaur mentioned this week on his YouTube channel that the Southeastern Conference is pondering further expansion.

And if the SEC makes the move to get to 20 schools, it would invite North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, North Carolina and Kansas, Flugaur said.

“Kansas at 20,” is Flugaur’s catchphrase about that possibility.

As we’ve learned from conference realignment in the past, there is always plenty of speculation about potential changes. And we also know the college sports landscape is every changing. Sometimes that involves moves few people could have imagined (like USC to the Big Ten).

Does this mean KU is prepared to bolt for the SEC? Of course not. But some Kansas fans were pretty darn excited about the possibility of it happening one day. Others, however, hated the idea.

Here is a look at what those Jayhawks fans were saying about the possibility of KU one day leaving the Big 12 and joining the fellow basketball bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina in the SEC. And, of course, that would put KU back in the same league as Border War foe Mizzou.

Kstate is punching air if this happens. Getting beat out by Big brother for the SEC would leave them in shambles pic.twitter.com/Nc74Se7Ds2 — Tipsy Hawk (@tipsy_hawk) May 9, 2024

I dislike every Big XII team that has left us for the SEC. I cheer against them in SEC play.



I hate the idea of leaving the Big XII :( — Sam Barrow (@SammyBarrow32) May 9, 2024

Who wants to go to the SEC? This Jayhawks sure doesn’t. https://t.co/OHNaH6xHpb — JG (@JGottiKS79) May 10, 2024

My take: if the SEC wants us, offer full partnership. I'm not begging them - we're fine where we're at. https://t.co/HmINXZh1NJ — KU RULES (@KU_rules) May 9, 2024

I'm a KU grad. I think we could slide right into the sec. Especially if Oklahoma and Texas can. — The Reasonable One (@WithinReasonKC) May 10, 2024

I'm not ready for KU to pounce on SEC.



I think would be better for KU to enjoy Big 12s Golden years and leverage the SEC for a BIG invite — Sawyer Niedens (@Big12BurnerKU) May 10, 2024

Nahhhh let’s stay in the Big 12, finally it is wide open without Texas and Oklahoma — TheWater-Man10 (@MrCody96) May 10, 2024

Multigenerational Jhawk here. No — Retep (@Retep1974) May 9, 2024

Is KU really going to the SEC? Maybe those chants against OU last year were a warning for for what’s coming to the entire SEC — Inbred Hawk (@Inbredhawk) May 9, 2024

No KU fan wants to join the SEC. Basketball would not be nearly as exciting. — SONOmafioso (@ThaRealMFA) May 9, 2024

Woke up to KU to the SEC, but @flugempire said “basketball is going to grow and explode” as the No. 1 reason, yet basketball viewership has been on the steady decline, so I’m curious what makes him say that. Would be great for the University though. — Ricky Gerrard (@choptalk33) May 9, 2024

You know who is pushing for KU to the BIG/SEC? The president and academic elites at KU who care nothing about athletics and everything about what dinner parties they’re invited to. And look at you “fans” cheering them on. If we leave the BIG XII, we will be sorry. — Don in Kansas (@CoffeyvilleDon) May 9, 2024

I totally agree that KU should accept an offer from the SEC if that ends up being the case!



It’s just a matter of there being a choice or not to stay in the Big 12, because KU has it pretty good as of now I think.



If KU has to go, and the SEC offered, offer should be taken. — Austin Eckert (@AustinCEckert) May 9, 2024