Jayhawks fans were abuzz over talk of the SEC’s possible interest in adding KU

pete grathoff
Greg Flugaur’s name may be unfamiliar to most sports fans, but two years ago he had one of biggest college football scoops in recent memory.

Well before it was picked up major media outlets, Flugaur shared on Twitter (now X) that Southern California was pondering a move to the Big Ten Conference.

That short history lesson is important to note because Flugaur mentioned this week on his YouTube channel that the Southeastern Conference is pondering further expansion.

And if the SEC makes the move to get to 20 schools, it would invite North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, North Carolina and Kansas, Flugaur said.

“Kansas at 20,” is Flugaur’s catchphrase about that possibility.

As we’ve learned from conference realignment in the past, there is always plenty of speculation about potential changes. And we also know the college sports landscape is every changing. Sometimes that involves moves few people could have imagined (like USC to the Big Ten).

Does this mean KU is prepared to bolt for the SEC? Of course not. But some Kansas fans were pretty darn excited about the possibility of it happening one day. Others, however, hated the idea.

Here is a look at what those Jayhawks fans were saying about the possibility of KU one day leaving the Big 12 and joining the fellow basketball bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina in the SEC. And, of course, that would put KU back in the same league as Border War foe Mizzou.