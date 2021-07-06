Jayhawks' Agbaji withdraws from draft ahead of deadline

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Ochai Agbaji withdrew from the NBA draft Tuesday and announced he would return to Kansas for his senior season, joining sophomore teammate Jalen Wilson in getting feedback from pro scouts before ultimately returning to the Jayhawks.

The only player that has not decided to play next season for Kansas is Remy Martin, a high-scoring point guard who intends to transfer from Arizona State should he withdraw his name from the draft before Wednesday's deadline.

Agbaji led the Big 12 in 3-point field goals and was fourth in 3-point shooting, making more than 37% of his shots from behind the arc. He averaged 14.1 points on the season, and scored a career-best 26 vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

Agbaji also provides some veteran leadership for a team that should begin the season among the top five in the nation. He has made 77 consecutive starts and played in 83 games for Kansas, and he needs just 80 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

