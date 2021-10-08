Jaydon Grant with Bruce Feldman on how his father, the Lillard family & Payton Pritchard led him to Oregon State
Bruce Feldman catches up with Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant after the Beavers 4-1 start to the season. The duo talk about Grant's NBA connections (including his father Brian Grant, Dame Lilllard, and Payton Pritchard) and the Beavers academic success under Head Coach Jonathan Smith. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news and updates.