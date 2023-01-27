Jaydn Ott's top plays | 2022 season
Jaydn Ott made a good impression in his freshman season. Ott rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. His 274 yards in a win against Arizona was the third-most ever by a Cal player.
Jaydn Ott made a good impression in his freshman season. Ott rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. His 274 yards in a win against Arizona was the third-most ever by a Cal player.
With her leukemia in recession, Breanna Amado, 17, of Surprise had a fun-filled Tuesday in which she met Devin Booker and attended a Phoenix Sun game.
Award-winning author, food stylist, and recipe developer Jerrelle Guy launches the Madea collection for Anthropologie. You'll become a pro baker in no time!
Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the NBA stars to score 50 or more points in a single game this season.
Clemson starter Brevin Galloway is expected to miss games for the 24th-ranked Tigers after having surgery on his groin area Thursday.
Tennessee will hire UConn director of football operations Andrew Goodman, who will replace the staffer that left for South Florida with Alex Golesh.
Troy Franklin was the primarily receiver for Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks. Franklin led the team in receptions (61), receiving yards (891) and receiving touchdowns (9).
Looks like the Brooklyn Nets are sliding down the power rankings according to Bleacher Report.
Looking at the lines ahead of the women’s singles final at the Australian Open.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
We are less than two weeks away from the trade deadline and the Toronto Raptors remain the most interesting team ahead of it. They are five games below .500 and have just begun a seven-game road trip that ends four days before the trade deadline. By ...
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Steve Platt was the nation's leading scorer for two seasons at Huntington University and still holds Indiana's collegiate points record today.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
LIV Golf boast the joint-leaders here at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, but with respect to Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, there are two players a few more rungs down the leaderboard who continue to command the spotlight and monopolise the narrative.
The Panthers found their next head coach in Frank Reich. But who should be their next quarterback? A look at some top options.
So far, so good for Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. But the Chiefs’ superstar tight end was a surprise Friday addition to the team’s injury report.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. Djokovic requested more than once while competing last week that persistent hecklers should be removed by security while he was playing.