Jaydn Ott looked like a Heisman candidate against USC on Saturday

The California Golden Bears had a number of offensive players to watch heading into Saturday’s game. One was wide receiver and former four-prospect Brian Hightower, who was originally from Los Angeles and had played in parts of five college seasons at Illinois and Miami. Hightower still had one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer and hoped for a breakout season with Cal.

However, Cal’s offense didn’t have to lean on the passing game on Saturday against USC — not when the Golden Bears had running back Jadyn Ott.

The Bears were like a knife going through warm butter against USC’s gooey, mushy, and very soft defensive line, particularly in the first half when Bear Alexander was serving a one-half suspension for his targeting penalty the week before against Utah.

Ott rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He made things look very easy when Bear Alexander was not in the game. USC did create some turnovers against Cal, but 49 points allowed to a 3-5 football team remains the number one fact about this game for the Trojans, even in victory.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire