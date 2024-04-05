Jayden Taylor on NC State in Final Four: 'We've done something that no one has ever done.'
The Perry Meridian graduate and Butler transfer is an x-factor for the Wolfpack in Saturday's Final Four matchup vs. Purdue.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Burns said Thursday that his horizon is aimed at pursuing a pro hoops career. But the exchange with reporters about NFL interest didn’t come without at least a tiny hitch in his answer.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
The fan who caught Ohtani's first Dodgers home run reportedly isn't happy with how she was treated.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.