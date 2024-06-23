Jayden Robinson commits to Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska volleyball landed its second commitment to the class of 2026 on Saturday afternoon. Jayden Robinson is an outside hitter for Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.

“I am so extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career and the University of Nebraska! Thank you to Coach Cook and his coaching staff for believing in me to play at the next level! The start of something big with my new family!”

Last season, she averaged 2.4 kills per set and led her team with 94 blocks. Robinson’s commitment comes after outside hitter Gabbi DiVita committed to Nebraska earlier this week.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire