Jayden Reed receives all-conference honors

Jayden Reed has been an electric playmaker for Michigan State ever since he transferred from Western Michigan. While Reed makes plays on offense at his wide receiver position, he also is one of the best returners in the country.

Reed’s return specialist abilities have earned himself all-conference honors, being apart of the Big Ten’s third team for special teams honors.

P l a y m a k e r All-B1G Special Teams honors for @JaydenReed5 💥 pic.twitter.com/hgLzVumC3f — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire