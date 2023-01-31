Jayden Reed having impressive showing at Senior Bowl

It is no secret to Michigan State fans that Jayden Reed is a star when he touches the football field. The wide receiver has made a big name for himself in East Lansing the past three seasons. Now, Reed is making his impact on a national level at the Senior Bowl.

This Michigan State WR is having a day…. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2023

Reed has been winning a lot of one-on-one drills, as well as showcasing great ball skills. With the NFL scouts on hand, Reed is making a strong case for a team to use a draft selection on him.

Check out the fantastic day Reed had at the Senior Bowl:

Jayden Reed has won every route so far. Another win vs. off coverage. pic.twitter.com/hvCKPr4365 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2023

Easy win for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed pic.twitter.com/Liowb9lr0r — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2023

