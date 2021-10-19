Jayden Reed earns all-purpose midseason All-American honors
As the list of midseason All-Americans have slowly trickled out this week, another Spartan has found their name amongst the best of the best in college football.
Jayden Reed has been a swiss army knife for the Michigan State coaching staff, doing a little bit of everything as the season as unfolded.
As an all-purpose player, Reed has made a huge impact for Michigan State.
𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 🏆@JaydenReed5 // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/U2aiqE4eJ8
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 19, 2021
Reed’s contributions at wide receiver and as a returner has been recognized by CBS Sports and The Athletic, as the two named him a midseason All-American.
