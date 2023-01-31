Jayden Reed, Bryce Baringer official measurements at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Michigan State senior standouts Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer are looking to increase their NFL Draft stock this week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Both players expect to get drafted, but need to continue to put on strong performances at showcases leading up to the NFL Draft.

Both Reed and Baringer have had impressive showings thus far and are making waves across the NFL media.

Apart from their strong showings at Day 1 of the Senior Bowl practices, both players have gotten their official measurements.

