What to make of Jayden Reed 2-fumble, 11-catch debut for Michigan State football

EAST LANSING — To say it was an up-and-down debut for Michigan State football sophomore Jayden Reed would be an understatement.

The Western Michigan transfer had his number called on the Spartans’ first offensive play of the season. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi threaded the ball to his new wide receiver on a slant. Reed made the catch and started to run...

Until the Scarlet Knights’ Avery Young jarred the ball free and recovered it.

It was the first of two costly fumbles for Reed in the Spartans’ 38-27 home loss vs. Rutgers on Saturday.

“I’ve just got to do my job,” Reed said. “When there’s a crowd around me I’ve got to protect the ball with two hands. That’s preached to us in practice and Coach (Mel) Tucker also preaches to us, ‘Next play,’ when stuff like that happens, you’ve got to move on. You can't keep that in your head and let that affect you on the next player or drive.”

Despite the turnovers, the positives for Reed were impossible to overlook.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder became the first MSU player in history to record a 100-yard receiving performance in his debut, finishing with 128 yards on 11 catches and a pair of electrifying scores that helped Lombardi, the Spartans' new starter, throw for a career-high 319 yards and three touchdowns. Reed also added a 29-yard kickoff return that set MSU up with good field position after his first fumble.

Tucker said Reed “is not a player that you see putting the ball on the ground in practice” and expects that first-game issue to be resolved.

“Obviously, you can see Jayden can make plays — he's an explosive athlete,” Tucker said Saturday night. “He can make plays in the return game, he's an explosive receiver, he can make guys miss, he's got really good hands and he's got good burst and acceleration. … He's a weapon for us. He's hard to cover and he can make plays. We're going to continue to work with him and get him forward to where he needs to be.”

The Spartans committed seven turnovers in the loss, six of them on offense. Still, MSU managed 369 yards thanks to Reed and fellow sophomore receiver Jalen Nailor, who had career bests with 84 yards and a touchdown on six catches. (Nailor also turned it over on a punt return.)

Reed said he is “very critical of myself and my team.”

“There’s a lot off potential in our offense,” he said. “We just gotta fix the fundamental errors as far as protecting the ball and stuff like that. But those are things we can correct and get better at.”

Depth chart revisited

MSU did not release an official depth chart, and it does not seem like Tucker will this season. Saturday was the first chance to see what the past month of practice resolved in key position battles.

On offense, Lombardi made his fourth career start at QB and his first since beating Rutgers in the 2018 regular-season finale. Junior Connor Heyward was a surprise starter over Elijah Collins at running back. With wide receiver C.J. Hayes out after foot surgery and Laress Nelson not in uniform, true freshman Ricky White took over after Tre Mosley got hurt in the second half. Sophomore Trenton Gillison was the first tight end to appear in the game.

