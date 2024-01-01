Jayden Reed’s 10th TD of rookie season gives Packers 23-3 lead over Vikings

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed is enjoying an incredible first half of football against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

After catching a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, Reed had a catch-and-run touchdown of 25 yards late in the second quarter that gave the Packers a 23-3 lead over the Vikings.

Reed made the catch at the 22-yard line, made a pair of tacklers miss, accelerated up field and carried defenders into the end zone for the score.

The touchdown was Reed’s eighth receiving touchdown and 10th total touchdown of the season.

The latest score was an incredible play in a first half full of them for the rookie.

Reed has six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. He also set the team’s record for catches by a rookie in a single season on a catch in the first quarter.

Here’s Reed’s touchdown:

The Packers got the ball back after Preston Smith stripped rookie Jaren Hall and Karl Brooks recovered the fumble at the 37-yard line. Three plays later, Reed was in the end zone.

Reed became just the third Packers rookie in team history to score 10 or more touchdowns in a season. He joined Billy Howton (1952) and Eddie Lacy (2013). The team’s rookie record is 13 total touchdowns (Howton).

Reed is also just the third Packers rookie to catch eight or more receiving touchdowns, joining Howton and Max McGee (9, 1954).

