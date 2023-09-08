Jayden Quaintance, Chris Nwuli headline list of expected Ohio State hoops weekend visitors

Dec 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Bishop Gorman High School forward Chris Nwuli (23) against Centennial High School during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The first Ohio State home football game of the season also serves as the unofficial kickoff for men’s basketball visit season. This Saturday, as the Buckeyes host Youngstown State for a noon start at Ohio Stadium, the first wave of potential future men’s basketball players will be on campus checking things out.

Ohio State has two verbal commitments for the class of 2024 and is looking to add one more. Four-star guard John “Juni” Mobley Jr., who will play at Mt. Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy for his senior season, was the first to commit when he pledged to the Buckeyes in last October. This summer, he was joined by Colin White, a three-star wing from Ottawa (Ohio) Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Buckeyes remain in the market to add a post player to fill out their 2024 class, which is not expected to consist of more than three players. With the volatility of the transfer market and the possibility that players could professionalize earlier, it’s unclear what the 2025 class could look like or how many spots Ohio State will have to offer in that class or the years beyond.

Here’s a look at which players are expected to be visiting this weekend.

Official visits

Juni Mobley, 2024

The aforementioned Mobley has spent the first three years of high school in Las Vegas, where he played for Bishop Gorman before transferring to Wasatch Academy. Before that, Mobley grew up in Reynoldsburg and still considers the region home. He was in Columbus during the summer to play in the Kingdom Summer League at Ohio Dominican University, and after playing NBA first-round pick Trey Burke there he told The Dispatch that he was planning to spend time at Ohio State before reporting to Wasatch.

A 6-0, 170-pound guard, Mobley is a four-star prospect ranked No. 40 nationally by 247Sports.com. He’s the top prospect in Utah and listed as the No. 6 combo guard in the nation.

Dec 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Bishop Gorman High School guard John Mobley Jr. (3) against Centennial High School during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Nwuli, 2025

Just like Mobley, Nwuli previously played for Bishop Gorman before transferring to Wasatch for his junior year. A 6-7, 200-pound power forward, Nwuli is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and the nation’s No. 20 overall recruit. Ohio State offered Nwuli a scholarship last November, and UCLA, Arizona State, Louisville, San Diego State and St. John’s are known to have also offered.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 16 prospect in his class. Nwuli is on an official visit.

Jayden Quaintance, 2024

Like Mobley, Quaintance has ties to the Buckeye state but is playing his prep basketball elsewhere. A Cleveland-area native, Quaintance is a five-star center at Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy, where 247Sports ranks him as the No. 12 national recruit and the No. 3 player in the state. At 6-9, 230 pounds, Quaintance was in the class of 2025 but has reclassified to 2024 and will begin his college career somewhere next summer at the age of 16.

Ohio State offered Quaintance a scholarship in May. Missouri, Cincinnati and Kentucky are also reportedly in line for official visits this fall. Alabama, Baylor, Kansas and others have also offered.

Unofficial visits

Marcus Johnson, 2026

A five-star point guard from Garfield Heights, Ohio, the 6-2, 175-pound Johnson is Ohio’s top prospect in his class and the No. 12 national prospect according to ESPN. He landed an offer from Ohio State in May. Alabama, Cincinnati, Illinois, LSU, Ohio and Oklahoma, among others, have also offered.

His older cousin, Meechie Johnson Jr., played two seasons for the Buckeyes before transferring to South Carolina after the 2021-22 season.

Dorian Jones, 2025

One of three Ohioans among the nation’s top 40 prospects according to ESPN, the 6-5, 175-pound shooting guard from Richmond Heights is a four-star prospect ranked No. 38 nationally by the website. He’s No. 37 nationally in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 8 shooting guard in the nation. Syracuse has offered recently, joining a list that also includes Ohio State, Cincinnati, Dayton, Arizona State and Toledo, among others.

Ohio State offered Jones while at its team camp in 2022. He was Ohio’s Division II player of the year after averaging 20.1 points per game during a 29-0 season. In August, Richmond Heights coach Quentin Rodgers told The Dispatch that the Buckeyes were "aggressively recruiting" Jones.

Jonathan Sanderson, 2026

A 6-2, 170-pound guard from Saline, Michigan, Sanderson has a direct tie to Ohio State. He also has a direct tie to the school’s primary rival: his dad, Jon Sanderson, played for the Buckeyes from 1997-99 as part of a team that reached the Final Four and now is the head strength and conditioning coach for Olympic sports at Michigan.

Not many websites have extensive rankings yet for 2026, but Prep Hoops Michigan named him No. 1 in state on August 8. The younger Sanderson holds offers from Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio, among others. He visited Michigan last weekend and posted photo of himself with Juwan Howard at the football game. He also is known to have visited Indiana in late August.

