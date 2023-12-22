WR Jayden McGowan flips transfer commitment from South Carolina football to Boston College

COLUMBIA — Nine days after announcing he would transfer to South Carolina football, former Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan flipped his commitment to Boston College.

McGowan is from Laurens but was not offered by the Gamecocks coming out of high school. He was a three-star prospect and the No. 8 in-state recruit in the Class of 2022. He also is a former track and field star, winning South Carolina state championships in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a junior.

The 5-foot-8, 181-pound sophomore was Vanderbilt's No. 3 receiver in 2023, finishing with 383 yards on 36 catches, plus 109 rushing yards. He was slightly more productive as a freshman in 2022 with 453 receiving yards and three touchdowns, though he had just 51 rushing yards.

McGowan also can make an impact on special teams, averaging 24.3 yards per kickoff return this season, which was fourth-best in the SEC. He returned 19 kickoffs for 461 yards, headlined by a 97-yard return for a touchdown in the Commodores' season opener against Hawaii.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) this season missed a bowl game for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, and 18 players from the roster have entered the transfer portal so far. South Carolina lost two potential starters at wide receiver in Antwane Wells Jr. and O'Mega Blake, but have added one in Coastal Carolina transfer Jared Brown.

The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2. It will open again April 16-30.

