Jayden Loftin talks about his recent Rutgers football offer, upcoming Tennesse visit

Jayden Loftin was offered by Rutgers football over the weekend, putting the Big Ten program very much in the mix one of New Jersey’s top players.

Rutgers is now in the mix for Loftin he says. And it is a busy time in his schedule, with a visit to the Tennessee Volunteers on tap for this weekend.

He is a 6-foot-4 and 235-pound edge rusher from Somerville (Somerville, New Jersey) and is part of the class of 2025.

He is the No. 42 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 20 overall rospect in New Jersey in this current class according to 247Sports. Over the weekend, Loftin took an unofficial visit to Rutgers.

It was on that visit that head coach Greg Schiano offered Loftin.

“It felt real good to have an offer from the hometown team,” Loftin told Rutgers Wire. “They are building something special there.”

Loftin took a dive into the particulars of the offer from Schiano and his reaction to the program officially getting involved in his recruitment.

“Coach Schiano really emphasized what the program stood for and what he wanted for the program in years to come,” Loftin said. “I like the F.T.C. (mantra) because that is something my family has really drilled into me since I was little so it was very relatable. “They are in my top 10 for sure, I enjoyed the visit.”

As for an official visit, Loftin said he is booked with his four official visits “so we didn’t discuss anything about an official visit.”

His four visits are:

This upcoming weekend, Loftin has an unofficial visit to Tennessee.

“I’ve never been but the coaching staff has been in frequent contact and I’ve enjoyed talking them,” Loftin said.

