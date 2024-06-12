Jayden Loftin commits to Tennessee

Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupelreceived a commitment from 2025 prospect Jayden Loftin.

Loftin, an edge rusher, announced his commitment Wednesday. He also had offers from Syracuse, WisconsinWisconsin, West Virginia, South Carolina, Minnesota and Penn State.

He is a four-star prospect and native of Somerville, New Jersey.

Tennessee was one of three SEC schools to offer Loftin a 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher.

The Vols offered Loftin on Dec. 8, 2023. Syracuse was the first school to offer Loftin on July 1, 2023.

The Vols have 11 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro and Loftin.

