Jayden de Laura named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for performance in Washington State football's Apple Cup win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Washington State football's Jayden de Laura has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 13 after leading the Cougars past Washington in the 2021 Apple Cup. The quarterback passed for 245 yards and added 31 yards on the ground in the victory, which snapped a seven game Apple Cup losing streak for the Cougars.