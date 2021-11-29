Jayden de Laura named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for performance in Washington State football's Apple Cup win

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Dan Dickau recap Washington State men's basketball 76-71 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Pullman. Senior guard Michael Flowers made a career-high five three-pointers on his way to 21 points against the Eagles. WSU falls to 5-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.