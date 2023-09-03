Jayden de Laura focused on improving after Arizona’s 35-point victory vs. NAU

Arizona student-athlete Jayden de Laura caught up with Pac-12 Networks’ J.B. Long and Max Browne following a 38-3 victory for the Wildcats over Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.