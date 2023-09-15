Jayden Knowles offered by Rutgers fooball

Rutgers football made a midweek offer to Jayden Knowles, a wide receiver prospect from Louisiana.

Knowles is a class of 2024 recruit who plays for Alfred Bonnabel (Kenner, Louisiana). Last year in 11 games, he had 160 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

He checks in at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.

Rutgers is the second Power Five offer for Knowles, who was offered by Wake Forest in June. His other offers include Bowling Green, FIU and Tulane among others.

He tweeted about the Rutgers offer on Tuesday.

Rutgers currently has a very solid recruiting class that is ranked No. 34 nationally according to 247Sports. Six players in the class are listed as wide receivers, although several of them have position versatility.

Off to a 2-0 start to the season, Rutgers faces a strong Virginia Tech team on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire