Jayden Daniels wants to change the culture in Washington

With the second pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Last season at LSU, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy after having one of the greatest seasons in LSU quarterback history. Daniels started in 12 games for the Tigers and he threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 72.2%.

He was the best quarterback in the country last season and two of his wide receivers joined him in the first round as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were both taken in the first round as well.

After being drafted by the Commanders, Daniels was asked about what he wanted to accomplish during his first season.

“I’m very confident,” Daniels said. “Obviously, it’s a new regime there and, you know, I’m excited just to come in and really just change the culture and help the team win in each and every way that I can. Come in, work hard and we’ll see where the course takes itself.”

Daniels won 10 games in his final two seasons at LSU. The last time the Washington Commanders won 10 games in a season was in 2012. The Commanders have made the playoffs two times since then so they are hoping Daniels can revive their franchise.

