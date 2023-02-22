Jayden Daniels is the top SEC QB in 2023, per On3

Barring something unexpected, LSU will enter the 2023 season with easily its best quarterback situation since Joe Burrow returned for the magical 2019 season.

Fans were tantalized by Garrett Nussmeier’s talent late in the season, and though he may have a role on this team, the starting quarterback spot is not up for grabs. Jayden Daniels returns after a very impressive first season as a transfer from Arizona State, and coach Brian Kelly has made it clear that he is still the starter.

It’s certainly understandable. Daniels looked very good at times last fall, and with Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all moving on, he could be the top returning passer in the SEC. On3 thinks so.

In its rankings of the top-10 quarterbacks in college football for the 2023 season, Daniels came in at No. 7 and was the highest-ranking SEC signal-caller on the list.

Daniels’ performance in 2022 had the Tigers getting serious consideration for the College Football Playoff. He threw for a career-best 2,913 yards in addition to 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. That performance helped LSU to win the SEC West, and Daniels will hope to build upon it in 2023.

Another year in this system could do wonders for Daniels. If he can keep up his efficiency and remain a danger to opposing defenses in the run game, it’s easy to see how he could be in for an even bigger season this fall.

