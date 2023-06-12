Jayden Daniels a top-5 Heisman contenders in 2023

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in 2023 after a breakout season in 2022 following his transfer from Arizona State.

But exactly how high is the ceiling for the senior dual-threat quarterback who also led the team in rushing last season? According to On3’s Jesse Simonton, the answer is very.

Simonton recently published his top-10 Heisman Trophy contenders for the 2023 season, and though he had some of the usual suspects at the top like defending winner Caleb Williams, there were some surprises.

He ranked Daniels No. 5, behind only Williams, Jordan Travis — who Daniels will face off against in the season opener — Quinn Ewers and JJ McCarthy. Daniels ranked above North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who many see as a top-two draft pick in 2024.

If LSU lives up to its College Football Playoff potential in 2023, dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels figures to be a major reason why. The former Arizona State transfer excelled in his first season as the Tigers’ starter, holding off Garrett Nussmeier for the job and leading LSU to an upset over Alabama and an SEC West title. Playing behind a green offensive line, Daniels still had 28 total touchdowns and nearly 3,800 total yards. He’ll be surrounded by even better skill talent this fall, and Year 2 in Mike Denbrock’s system should boost his numbers, too.

It would likely take a statistical leap for Daniels to compete for the Heisman in a quarterback-heavy year, but that’s certainly possible as he’ll have some consistency within the system this offseason.

Despite facing a real offseason competition from Nussmeier, Daniels is still poised to be one of the best players in the country this season.

