Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow LSU record during hot start vs. Mississippi State
Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow-era LSU record during a scorching-hot start against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Daniels completed his first 13 passes, tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history with Burrow. Burrow also holds the program record of 17 straight completions, set in 2019 against Ole Miss.
Burrow, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and lead LSU to the national championship in 2019, threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the record-setting 58-37 win over the Rebels.
Daniels, a fifth-year senior, completed 15 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday, six of which went for 80 yards and a touchdown to Malik Nabers. The Tigers led10-0 after the first quarter.
The program record for most completions in a game is 35, set by Rohan Davey against Alabama in 2001.
More: LSU football score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates from Starkville
LSU record for consecutive completions in single game
Rk
Player
Comp.
Opponent
1
17
at Ole Miss (2019)
T-2
JaMarcus Russell
14
Mississippi State (2006)
T-2
Matt Mauck
14
Louisiana Tech (2003)
T-2
Chad Loup
14
Arkansas (1993)
T-5
Joe Burrow
13
at Alabama (2019)
T-5
Jayden Daniels
13
at Mississippi State (2023)
T-5
Joe Burrow
12
Arkansas (2019)
T-7
Joe Burrow
12
Florida (2019)
T-7
Joe Burrow
12
Vanderbilt (2019)
T-7
Zach Mettenberger
12
at Mississippi State (2013)
T-7
Tommy Hodson
12
at Tennessee (1988)
T-7
Jeff Wickersham
12
at Tulane (1985)
T-7
Alan Risher
12
Rice (1981)
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jayden Daniels threatened Joe Burrow record in LSU-Mississippi State game