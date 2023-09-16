Advertisement

Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow LSU record during hot start vs. Mississippi State

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow-era LSU record during a scorching-hot start against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Daniels completed his first 13 passes, tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history with Burrow. Burrow also holds the program record of 17 straight completions, set in 2019 against Ole Miss.

Burrow, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and lead LSU to the national championship in 2019, threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the record-setting 58-37 win over the Rebels.

Daniels, a fifth-year senior, completed 15 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday, six of which went for 80 yards and a touchdown to Malik Nabers. The Tigers led10-0 after the first quarter.

The program record for most completions in a game is 35, set by Rohan Davey against Alabama in 2001.

LSU record for consecutive completions in single game

Rk

Player

Comp.

Opponent

1

Joe Burrow

17

at Ole Miss (2019)

T-2

JaMarcus Russell

14

Mississippi State (2006)

T-2

Matt Mauck

14

Louisiana Tech (2003)

T-2

Chad Loup

14

Arkansas (1993)

T-5

Joe Burrow

13

at Alabama (2019)

T-5

Jayden Daniels

13

at Mississippi State (2023)

T-5

Joe Burrow

12

Arkansas (2019)

T-7

Joe Burrow

12

Florida (2019)

T-7

Joe Burrow

12

Vanderbilt (2019)

T-7

Zach Mettenberger

12

at Mississippi State (2013)

T-7

Tommy Hodson

12

at Tennessee (1988)

T-7

Jeff Wickersham

12

at Tulane (1985)

T-7

Alan Risher

12

Rice (1981)

