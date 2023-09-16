Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow LSU record during hot start vs. Mississippi State

Jayden Daniels threatened a Joe Burrow-era LSU record during a scorching-hot start against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Daniels completed his first 13 passes, tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history with Burrow. Burrow also holds the program record of 17 straight completions, set in 2019 against Ole Miss.

Burrow, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and lead LSU to the national championship in 2019, threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the record-setting 58-37 win over the Rebels.

Daniels, a fifth-year senior, completed 15 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday, six of which went for 80 yards and a touchdown to Malik Nabers. The Tigers led10-0 after the first quarter.

The program record for most completions in a game is 35, set by Rohan Davey against Alabama in 2001.

LSU record for consecutive completions in single game

Rk Player Comp. Opponent 1 Joe Burrow 17 at Ole Miss (2019) T-2 JaMarcus Russell 14 Mississippi State (2006) T-2 Matt Mauck 14 Louisiana Tech (2003) T-2 Chad Loup 14 Arkansas (1993) T-5 Joe Burrow 13 at Alabama (2019) T-5 Jayden Daniels 13 at Mississippi State (2023) T-5 Joe Burrow 12 Arkansas (2019) T-7 Joe Burrow 12 Florida (2019) T-7 Joe Burrow 12 Vanderbilt (2019) T-7 Zach Mettenberger 12 at Mississippi State (2013) T-7 Tommy Hodson 12 at Tennessee (1988) T-7 Jeff Wickersham 12 at Tulane (1985) T-7 Alan Risher 12 Rice (1981)

