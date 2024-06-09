Jayden Daniels spent part of Saturday at Commanders Field

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Nationals Park.

But before Sunday’s first pitch, Daniels was elsewhere in DMV, making his first public appearance on the field where he will play his home games for the Commanders this fall.

The United States men’s soccer team played Colombia on Saturday at Commanders Field, the former FedEx Field, where Daniels was on the sidelines.

Here is a look at Daniels on the sideline, who appears to be having a good time in the first picture and talking to U.S. men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter in the second photo.

The U.S. men lost the game 5-1, but the Daniels’ photo was a popular one with over 1,000 likes and counting on X.

Daniels will be back in action in the District on Sunday and in Ashburn this week for the team’s mandatory minicamp

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire