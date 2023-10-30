Jayden Daniels sits at third in Heisman odds after Week 9, per BetMGM

LSU was idle in Week 9, meaning quarterback Jayden Daniels did not have the opportunity to add to his Heisman resume.

That will change this weekend as Daniels and the Tigers prepare to take on a division-leading Alabama team on the road. The Crimson Tide will represent the toughest defense LSU has played so far, and if Daniels continues his prolific play in that game, he could find himself as the Heisman leader this time next week.

For now, Daniels sits at third in Heisman odds per BetMGM at +450. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. reclaimed the top spot after a bounce-back game at +275, though Michigan’s JJ McCarthy is right on his heels at +300.

Daniels has 25 passing touchdowns, which ties with Caleb Williams for the nation’s lead despite playing eight games instead of nine. He also ranks fourth in passing yards nationally.

He’s in the midst of the most prolific season for an LSU quarterback since Joe Burrow roamed the facility, and Daniels has a chance to end his season the same way on that stage in New York.

