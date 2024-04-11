Jayden Daniels sets private meetings with 2 NFL franchises

As we approach the 2024 NFL draft, one of the biggest questions surrounds where Jayden Daniels will be selected.

The former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman winner has been projected to go as high as second overall, but there could be some potential suitors outside of the Washington Commanders.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Daniels has also set private meetings this week with a pair of quarterback-needy teams in the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants hold the sixth pick while the Vikings pick 11th, but the latter has been considered a potential trade-up candidate to get a signal-caller.

Daniels is one of the top quarterback prospects in the cycle and could be the second off the board behind Caleb Williams. Which team ultimately selects him, however, remains to be seen.

