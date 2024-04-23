Jayden Daniels separates from Drake Maye as favorite to go second overall, again

The bettors are speaking, again.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has regained his standing as the favorite to be the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. The latest DraftKings odds update has Daniels at -160. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is at +150.

Just a few days ago, Maye and Daniels had identical odds of -115, after Daniels had been the clear favorite. The shift happened after Washington brought four of the top quarterback prospects to town for a joint visit.

The betting trends are typically a reflection of the mood as dictated by the news and the vibe that comes from it. Currently, the mood is that it will be Daniels at No. 2.

That doesn't mean the Commanders will be the team to take him. Maybe someone will trade up to the No. 2 spot.

Now is the time for everyone to keep their cards close to the vest. On Thursday night, everyone will start showing their hands. And it could get very interesting.