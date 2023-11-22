Jayden Daniels a semifinalist for Walter Camp Award

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. He’s one of 10 semifinalists for the award, which is given to the best player in college football, regardless of position.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 28 with the winner being announced at the College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

Daniels has had a phenomenal season and finds himself squarely in the Heisman race as he leads FBS quarterbacks in most offensive categories except for passing yards per game, in which he ranks second. He’s coming off an eight-touchdown game in which he matched Joe Burrow’s single-game SEC record.

Daniels has one more chance to add to his award resume as LSU hosts Texas A&M to close out the regular season on Saturday morning.

