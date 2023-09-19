Jayden Daniels sees bump in Heisman odds after big game against Mississippi State

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the 2023 season with the second-best Heisman odds behind defending winner Caleb Williams.

His candidacy seemingly went up in smoke after a tough outing in a loss to Florida State, but Daniels sent a reminder on Saturday that he’s still one of the most dynamic players in the entire country.

After a career day in the win over Mississippi State, Daniels has seen a bump in his Heisman odds, per BetMGM. He currently sits in a tie with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel for the ninth-best odds at +3000.

Williams, Michael Penix Jr. and Quinn Ewers currently lead the way.

Daniels was incredibly efficient on Saturday, completing 30 of 34 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns and 64 yards on the ground. With more performances like that, you can expect Daniels’ odds will continue to improve.

