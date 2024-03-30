Jayden Daniels says his elbow is "perfectly fine"

A picture of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral this week because of the strange appearance of his right elbow, but Daniels insists there's nothing wrong with it.

Daniels wrote on social media, "my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!"

The image of a large lump on Daniels' throwing elbow may have looked concerning, but doctors who have chimed in said it looked like bursitis, a relatively minor ailment.

Nothing about Daniels' elbow limited him at LSU, where he started every game the last two years and won the Heisman Trophy last year.

Betting odds have Daniels as the favorite to go to the Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.