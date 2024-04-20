Jayden Daniels reportedly believed Commanders visit was a one on one

It’s been a wild week regarding LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was believed to be the leading contender for Washington to select at No. 2 overall. Therefore, it made sense why the Commanders would schedule their top-30 visit with Daniels the week before the 2024 NFL draft.

The only problem was that Washington also scheduled visits with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Those visits weren’t solo visits, either. Instead, Commanders general manager Adam Peters scheduled an outing at Top Golf for the four quarterbacks.

That didn’t sit well with Daniels’ agent, who liked a pair of tweets on X seemingly knocking the Commanders for scheduling a group visit for the four quarterbacks.

On Friday’s episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Daniels believed his meeting with Washington would be a one-on-one visit.

Adam Schefter on Daniels’ agent being annoyed by Commanders’ process. pic.twitter.com/gHDKZRwk23 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 19, 2024

What does this all mean?

Ultimately, it means nothing as the Commanders control the situation. If they want Daniels, they will select him. If not, they’ll choose Maye or McCarthy. There’s nothing wrong with Daniels thinking it would be a solo visit; the issue comes from his agent’s unprofessional actions, making this a much bigger deal than it actually was.

If Washington planned to take Daniels No. 2, nothing that occurred this week will change anything.

Daniels’ agent did him no favors this week, though, creating a bunch of unnecessary noise before the biggest week of his life.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire