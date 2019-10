Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, speaks with Pac-12 Networks’ Mike Yam and Yogi Roth during Tuesday’s edition of “Inside Pac-12 Football.” Daniels talks through his game-winning touchdown against Washington State and previews a massive matchup vs. No. 13 Utah this Saturday at 3 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

