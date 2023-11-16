Jayden Daniels pushing for top spot in On3’s quarterback rankings

You’d be hard-pressed to argue that a quarterback — or player in general — has been more impressive than LSU’s Jayden Daniels in college football this season.

With 38 total touchdowns to just four intercpetions and a quarterback rating that leads the nation, Daniels will likely find himself as a Heisman finalist in a few weeks.

He’s coming off his most impressive game in a Tigers uniform in which he became the first player in FBS history to pass for 350 yards in a game and rush for 200. After that prolific outing, he sits at No. 2 in On3’s quarterback rankings behind only likely top 2024 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams.

Daniels, the likely Heisman front runner at this point, is close to cracking the top spot on this list. If he manages to have another historic performance, it’s almost assured he’ll be atop these rankings. Daniels accounted for 606 yards (!) of total offense and five touchdowns against Florida. And he does it while completing at a high percentage and pushing the ball downfield — no one in college football has delivered week-in, week-out like Daniels of late.

Daniels will have the opportunity to add to his Heisman resume when the Tigers take on a Georgia State team that struggles against the pass on Saturday night.

