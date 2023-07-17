Jayden Daniels projected First Team All-SEC by PFF

Jayden Daniels is one of the best returning quarterbacks in the SEC, and as the season approaches, the hype continues to grow.

PFF projects Daniels to be First Team All-SEC, picking him over guys like Arkansas‘ KJ Jefferson and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.

Daniels will be a fifth-year player who has made 44 starts over his first four years with 30 of those coming at Arizona State. He was one of the most talented QB recruits in his class and won ASU’s starting job right away.

He was inconsistent but showed flashes of brilliance with the Sun Devils.

At LSU, he progressed as the year went on to be one of the SEC’s top QBs in what was a breakout year. His rushing ability is unmatched as a QB and there’s optimism his ability to stretch the field with his arm will improve.

Daniels is one of the Heisman favorites too according to oddsmakers. Only Caleb Williams has better odds.

