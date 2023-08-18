Jayden Daniels is a player who could impact CFP race

It wasn’t all perfect, but Jayden Daniels showed a lot of promise for LSU in 2022 after an up-and-down three-year career at Arizona State.

He turned in the most prolific rushing season for a quarterback in program history while leading the Tigers to a 10-win campaign in what was expected to be a rebuilding year. Now, he’s garnering quite a bit of attention entering 2023.

As LSU looks to take the next step and hopes Daniels can guide the team to a spot in the College Football Playoff, College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn listed him as one of the names who could impact the CFP race.

Who knew a change of scenery could change the perception of Jayden Daniels so much? He went from Arizona State, where he was 18-11 as the quarterback of the Sun Devils. Last year he led the LSU Tigers to the SEC title game due to his performances. This year the target will be on his back as LSU is set to defend its SEC West crown. Given that the team also returns Malik Nabers as the feature receiver, one shouldn’t bet against this duo. They just need to continue to progress under Brian Kelly.

LSU will certainly lean heavily on Daniels as it enters a season where it’s widely viewed as a top-five team.

