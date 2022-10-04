Jayden Daniels will play this weekend despite battling knee pain, per Brian Kelly

LSU has had scary situations surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels in each of the last two games. On Saturday, it was a knee-to-knee shot that ultimately ended Daniels’ night against Auburn.

After the game, coach Brian Kelly said that Daniels was suffering from bursitis and that he ultimately made the decision to pull the quarterback. Tigers fans got another reassuring update when Kelly addressed the media on Monday, as he reiterated that Daniels suffered no structural damage.

In an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show later in the day, Kelly said Daniels will play in Saturday’s matchup against No. 8 Tennessee at Tiger Stadium.

“I’ve always felt like there is a difference between being injured and being hurt,” Kelly said. “If you’re injured, our trainers are going to take care of you, they’re going to pull you out of the game. If you’re hurt, they’re going to administer the things necessary and try to get you back in the game. He was hurt but the pain level was pretty high.

“He wasn’t able to finish the game but he’s much better today and he’ll be ready to play on Saturday. That’s the nature of the quarterback, one that likes to get out and run a little bit. He’s gonna get hurt sometimes. He’s not injured and he’ll be ready to go this Saturday.”

This is huge news for the Tigers, as Daniels has been the focal point on offense. He has 900 yards passing and six touchdowns on the year with no interceptions, and he’s also the team’s leading rusher with 321 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Kelly has made it clear that Daniels is in pain, and that will be a situation to monitor. But he’s expected to get the start in Saturday’s matchup between ranked opponents.

