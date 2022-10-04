BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Ojulari received another honor from the SEC following his two-sack performance against Auburn.
Robby Ashford is listed as the starting quarterback for Auburn's road trip to Georgia. Head coach Bryan Harsin reveals how he is preparing the first-year quarterback for the rowdy environment.
If offensive efficiency is hard to measure through Week 5 of the #Pac12 season, defensive efficiency is no different. See where #USC stands on the list.
The pressures of the NFL were getting to Marcus Smith II. Smith didn’t talk about his mental health because he didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t tough enough to play in the league. “(Carroll) supported me in every way possible.
Teven Jenkins showed off his efficiency at right guard on Sunday by keeping Justin Fields protected.
“Nope. I’ve read and watched ‘The Shining’ way too many times for this to ever be an option,” one person said of the West Virginia estate.
Harsin says that Georgia's quarterback reminds him of a quarterback that he has coached in the past.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Former head football coach Paul Chryst is to be paid of buyout of $11 million, no later than February 1, 2023, from private funds.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Tom Brady appears close to a separation with Gisele Bundchen, as both the Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel/activist have hired divorce lawyers, per a report.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.