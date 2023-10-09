Jayden Daniels to participate in practice Tuesday

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the Missouri game for a brief period after taking a hit to the ribs.

Upon returning to the game, he didn’t appear to be suffering from it all. He continued to lead LSU on scoring drives, both through the air and on the ground.

Head coach Brian Kelly addressed his status on Monday, saying Daniels will be a full participant at practice.

There wasn’t much concern after Daniels returned to the game, but LSU fans will be glad to hear their quarterback is in good shape with a couple of more games to go before the bye week.

Jayden Daniels will be a full participant at practice Tuesday after hurting his ribs at Missouri, Brian Kelly said. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 9, 2023

Daniels is having a Heisman-caliber season. He leads the country in total yards and is leading an LSU offense that ranks third in yards per play and sits atop the nation in EPA/play.

Daniels is in his fifth year as a Power Five starting quarterback and it looks that way when he’s on the field.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire